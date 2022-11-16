(NewsNation) — A New Jersey woman known to her friends as “Pizza Girl” is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest amount of pizza-related memorabilia.

When she was first recognized by Guinness, Telina Cuppari had 669 items. Now, she has 770.

Cuppari has pizza outfits, pizza-shaped earrings, and even a pizza couch. Her collection started when she moved to New Jersey, and really took off when she was pregnant during the pandemic.

But Cuppari’s love for pizza started long before that. She remembers getting it a lot growing up.

“When you give the pizza delivery guy a Christmas present, then you know that’s quite a bit of pizza you eat in your household,” she said on “Morning in America.”

