Nurse helps widowed father deal with wife’s COVID-19 death

FORT SMITH, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — A 23-year-old man whose wife died from COVID-19 just weeks after giving birth to the couple’s little girl got his spirits lifted by one of the nurses who attended to her.

Eric Robison was looking forward to life with his wife, Emily, and their daughter, then the virus struck. She told him right before she was put on a ventilator to make sure he was vaccinated. That was the last time the couple spoke.

She was placed in a medically induced coma, and 10 days later her daughter, Carmen, who will never get to meet her mother, was delivered. Carmen was born on Aug. 25, and her mother died on Sept. 20.

Ashley Schwartz, an RN at Mercy Hospital, where mother and daughter were cared for, wanted to help. She asked Eric if he had a baby registry, and he didn’t know what one was. Ashley started an online registry, which is fulfilling all the new dad’s needs and then some.

In addition to the registry, a GoFundMe page was started for the Robisons. The original goal was $1,000, and it’s grown to more than $16,000.