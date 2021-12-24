CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Imagine this: You and your family are homeless due to economic reasons or something else. After long months or years of waiting, you finally get a home. On your first day, you turn the key, open the door … and realize you don’t have so much as a bed to sleep in or a couch to sit on.

Leneara Turner and Jasper Cannon and their three children have been living in a homeless shelter for the last three years. They’ve had trouble holding down steady work, which has made the dream of a home of their own one that was just out of reach. “Since COVID, it’s kind of hard to get an actual job to be able to pay the rents that landlords these days are offering,” Jasper said.

This month, the family finally got housing. However, on “moving day” they arrived with just the clothes on their backs. That’s when Digs with Dignity got involved. Kim Hannay, co-founder of the charity, says its mission is to help people transitioning out of homelessness due to causes ranging from domestic violence to job loss or any other cause.

“So, we get things done super-fast. We meet a family, about a week and a half start to finish. We do floor plans. We interview them. We find out what they want to see in their home, then we go back to our 7,000-square foot space and we choose things from the warehouse that suit their wishes,” said one volunteer.

Jasper said there were times during their homelessness that they slept outside, through rain and cold. Leneara slept on the streets while pregnant with her oldest daughter.

During her interview with Digs with Dignity, Leneara had shared that she really wanted her kids to have their first special Christmas. Hannay and helpers got to work, getting not just beds and a dining and seating area but a Christmas tree.

It took six hours of hard work, but Digs with Dignity transformed the Chicago apartment from a barren space into a family home. Leneara was nearly dumbstruck when she and the family walked in. The kids were over the moon, finding their bedrooms furnished and even a few presents here and there.

“Being able to experience it with the families and also being able to go through the emotions with them, happiness and excitement and also tears and relief … we’re on that journey with them.” said Hannay.

To see what else the charity is up to, or to contribute, head to their website.