MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship is returning to New York with passengers unable to leave the ship after a 10-day trip was canceled mid-voyage because of coronavirus-related problems.

Multiple cruises have been canceled amid the rise of the omicron variant. Earlier this month, Norwegian Cruise Line halted multiple trips as omicron-related coronavirus infections dampened the recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean has also canceled four of its cruises this month.

The Norwegian Gem Cruise was supposed to be a 10-day cruise, stopping in places like St. Thomas and Tortola, but passengers never got there. Halfway through the trip, Norwegian Cruise Lines canceled the cruise and told passengers they’d have to stay on board for the remainder of the trip. Passengers say they have not been informed of any coronavirus cases on board.

Norwegian released the following statement to NewsNation:

As we continue to navigate the fluid public health environment while focusing on delivering a safe experience for all on board, we made the difficult decision to cancel Norwegian Gem’s current Caribbean sailing, due to COVID-related circumstances. The ship will overnight in Philipsburg, St. Maarten and will return to New York shortly. We do not yet have an estimated time of arrival to New York. As always, the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is our highest priority. Our rigorous health and safety protocols include a mandatory 100% vaccination policy for our guests and crew coupled with universal pre-embarkation testing of guests at the terminal, mask requirements on board and numerous additional layers of protection against COVID-19. We will never compromise on health and safety and we will of course, continue to take all appropriate action to ensure everyone’s well-being and to protect public health. Norwegian Cruise Line

