Pastor touts his book empowering readers to value their worth

(NewsNation) — David S. Winston, one of the pastors of The Living Word Christian Center, said he hopes his new book, “Authentic: The Confidence to Be Yourself, the Courage to Release Your Greatness,” helps people unlock a new level of “power” in 2023.

“I’m hoping that people unlock the power to be able to affect change,” Winston said.

A lot of times we have these gifts, abilities, different things about us that we’re kind of nervous or scared to serve the world. We don’t want to be ridiculed or rejected and so we kind of hold back on the true things that are in our hearts and what I believe is our power is when we unleash that kind of thing then it helps humanity.”

The book is set to be released Feb. 21. For more information, visit www.davidswinston.com.