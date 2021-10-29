Photos: NICUs dress newborns in adorable Halloween costumes

(NewsNation Now) — Some of the youngest and tiniest trick-or-treaters are decked out for the spookiest day of the year thanks to some thoughtful nurses.

A Miami-area hospital dressed up the babies in the intensive care unit in adorable costumes just in time for Halloween. From mini pumpkins to baby goats, the babies at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami are ready for their close-up.

But Nicklaus Children’s Hospital isn’t the only hospital dressing up its tiniest trick-or-treaters.

Some pint-sized patients at Advocate Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care units (NICU) were dressed up as part of a social media contest.

Some of the costumes included a football player, cows, a princess and Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World.

See some of the cutest costumes below.











Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.