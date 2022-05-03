Planned Parenthood reacts to leaked Supreme Court draft

(NewsNation) — Reaction came swiftly overnight from the organization that has been seen as the standard-bearer for abortion rights, with Planned Parenthood beginning to mobilize.

The pro-abortion organization issued a statement shortly after the draft leaked, stating that abortion is still legal in the United States and its centers remain open.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said in the statement, “While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating, and comes just as anti-abortion rights groups unveil their ultimate plan to ban abortion nationwide. We will continue to fight like hell to to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would hand the legality of abortion back to state governments, many of which are fighting to eliminate the procedure. Researchers have estimated that states like Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Alabama and Georgia would begin eliminating access to abortion right away. Swing states like Michigan, Nevada and Ohio are also on the list.

It’s estimated that legal abortions in the U.S. would fall by at least 14 percent.

Some solidly Democrat-led states like California plan to maintain abortion access, meaning that women in those states or those who live near their borders would still have easy access. However, the situation would become more difficult for women who live in states that ban the procedure who aren’t able to travel to states where it’s still legal.

On the heels of the leaked draft came news that three of the country’s biggest abortion rights groups are joining forces to pump $150M into this year’s midterm elections. Planned Parenthood, NARAL and Emily’s List plan to work together to increase voter awareness of “lawmakers working to restrict abortion rights.”

In a statement, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund said, “Let this be a warning to the out-of-touch politicians standing in the way of our reproductive freedom. People are watching. People are furious. And this November, the people will vote you out.”

The groups plan to use the funds in state-level and congressional races in nine states, including California, Georgia and Wisconsin.