Poll: Voters divided on who to blame for rising gas prices, most say Biden and Russia

(NewsNation) — Americans are blaming President Joe Biden over Russia for the record-breaking gas prices around the country.

A new NewsNation/Decision poll of more than 1,000 registered voters found that more than 28% of the country blamed Biden for the sky-high gas prices whereas over 33% percent blamed Russia.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared in the past month and topped $4.24 on Thursday, according to auto club AAA.

Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports earlier this month to raise the impact on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Defending freedom is going to cost,” Biden said, saying Americans can expect higher inflation and gas prices.

The average price of a gallon of gas was more than $5 in three states this week: California, Hawaii and Nevada. Several others, such as Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Arizona are inching closer to the painful price point.

This comes as lawmakers throughout the country are proposing relief measures to soften the blow on Americans’ pocketbooks.

While President Joe Biden’s administration briefly considered the idea of sending gas cards through the IRS, House Democrats have pitched ideas mirroring some popular pandemic relief programs such as stimulus checks and the advance child tax credit.

Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are calling for an energy rebate of $100 per month for individuals or $200 for couples, with the criteria similar to standards used for stimulus checks. The plan would add $100 for each dependent and would go to families for each month the national gas price exceeds $4 per gallon.

Single filers earning as much as $75,000 annually or married couples filing jointly who earn up to $150,000 would be eligible. The Gas Rebate Act would go through the end of 2022.

The impact is being felt worldwide. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative.

Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of government revenues.

You can read the full NewsNation poll here.