Porch Pirate Protection: How to keep your home safe

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thieves are carjacking, smashing and grabbing, and stealing packages from doorsteps this holiday season. An expert joined “Morning in America” to share tips on how to protect your home against burglary.

First things first, lock your doors. Ed Castellano of Aware Security Consultants recommends using a deadbolt lock over a thumb turn because it is more secure.

He also says be mindful of where you hide your spare key.

“As creative as you might be with hiding that key, a burglar is just as creative and they will find that key,” Castellano said.

Castellano reminds you to lock your windows too.

“Check your windows on all floors. Second-floor windows get overlooked ,and basements. Those are prime locations a burglar will hit to get into your house,” he said.

Experts say most burglaries occur during the summer and winter months between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Castellano recommends setting timers on lights in the house to simulate someone being home. He also suggests securing patio doors and porches.