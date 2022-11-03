(NewsNation) — One woman turned being a bridesmaid into a professional career, helping out brides who need help filling out a wedding party.

Jenn Glantz said most brides that hire her fall into one of two categories. The first are women who don’t have close friends to stand up for them.

The other? Brides whose close friends are a “disaster” and who need someone to help manage the drama and keep things running smoothly.

Glantz creates a backstory and alias for each wedding so guests won’t know she’s been hired as a professional bridesmaid.

“I do everything a real best friend would do,” she said.

