Republicans seen as gaining momentum in key races

(NewsNation) — Host of NewsNation’s “On Balance With Leland Vittert” spoke Thursday on “Morning in America” about the key races to watch heading into the midterm elections.

Republicans in a handful of races have been performing better in polls as Election Day draws near.

In Georgia, the outcome of the governor’s race could have implications for the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Vittert said.

Recent polling has also placed Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz ahead of Democratic opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. According to Vittert, some viewers who watched the debate between the candidates “were not impressed with John Fetterman’s health” following a stroke he suffered in May.