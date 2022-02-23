Rodgers’ talk show visit doesn’t answer burning questions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(NewsNation Now) — Even before last season started, questions were swirling over Aaron Rodgers’ fate after the end of the season.

Showing up after a one-game holdout with a shaggy mop of hair that made him look like someone’s surfer uncle rather than one of the most talented guys ever to take a snap, Rodgers turned in his usual brilliant performance during the season, but consistently refused to answer questions about his plans when it was over. Would he retire? Play somewhere else? Open an ashram and begin selling meditation retreats?

He continued his carnival of obfuscation when he appeared on friend and former teammate Pat McAfee’s show Tuesday. He did explain an Instagram post that had many convinced he was leaving, saying it was a result of “Panchakarma,” a 12-day cleanse that left him reflecting on his past and future.,

He did tell McAfee that, “There’s conversations to be had and and a few more things to contemplate and but they won’t be long and I’m not gonna hold anybody hostage in this.” So, in other words, we’ll know soon what his plans are but even he doesn’t know them yet, it seems.

He did say his relationship with the Packers has improved, but whether that means No. 12 will be hanging up his cleats at Lambeau or returning to the field still remains to be seen.

Packers reporter Mary Kate Burgess opined that after the surprising exit last season, losing in Lambeau to a 49ers team that should have been overmatched on a weekend that saw a string of upsets, Rodgers should want to wash the taste of that defeat out of his mouth with another season. But if there’s one thing recent history has taught us about Aaron Rodgers, it’s that he’s unpredictable.