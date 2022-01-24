(NewsNation Now) — In her first television interview, Jennifer Pentland, daughter of comedian Rosanne Barr discussed her new book and growing up with a famous mom on “Morning in America.”

In her memoir, “This Will Be Funny Later,” Pentland gave an honest portrayal of the ups and downs of her celebrity upbringing. She says her suburban Denver family was thrust into the spotlight at a formative time in her life. She admits growing up felt like she had the “whole world” in her home.

“That happened around the time I was like 12 or 13, along with all the changes that happen for a person during those teen years,” Pentland said. “My mom was in everybody else’s house and the whole world was in ours. There’s just not really any way to prepare for that.”

She says her famous mom was similar to her character in the 1988 sitcom show, just “a bit more R-rated.”

“We’re a little bit more feral than the Conner kids. We swore a lot more than they did,” Pentland said.

Pentland says writing her book was a form of healing because she learned to be “vulnerable, open, and not afraid.”

“It was very cathartic to write it because you end up seeing your experience, from everybody’s perspective, trying to understand what happened,” she said. “It’s really healing.”

She revealed that love and forgiveness helped her through her journey.

When asked about Rosanne’s well-being, Pentland credited her mother as the most resilient person she knows.

“She’s the most Phoenix-type woman I’ve ever seen in my whole life. She’ll always be ok. But it’s been a brutal few years for her,” Pentland explained. “It definitely took a toll on her, to have her legacy kind of crumble over something that was a misunderstanding.”

“And she’s still making jokes,” she added.

In 2018, Barr was removed from her “Rosanne” reboot after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. Ms. Barr wrote, if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

The show has since continued with the original cast on ABC’s “The Conners.”

Pentland says the show cancellation impacted her entire family in ways “you don’t know that ripples up until later.”

“This Will Be Funny Later” is available at all major book platforms.

