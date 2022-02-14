Route 91 Bandit: Reward offered for suspect in 11 bank robberies

BOSTON (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of carrying out nearly a dozen bank robberies along the Interstate 91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Dubbed the Route 91 Bandit by the FBI, the suspect is believed to be a white male between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall with blue eyes and light hair. He typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers, and may be driving a late model Nissan sedan, the FBI said. He has threatened to use a gun and is considered armed and dangerous.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston office, said in a statement.

The robberies span from Sept. 9 until Jan. 27. Banks in West Springfield, Athol, Montague and Greenfield, Massachusetts; Enfield, Windsor, Somers, Avon, and East Windsor, Connecticut; Brattleboro, Vermont; and Keene, New Hampshire have been robbed.