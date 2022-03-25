(NewsNation) — The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine is stretching into its second month, but intelligence officials warn that older weapons and diminishing supplies could halt the Kremlin’s progress.

Russian troops remain halted outside the Ukraine capital of Kyiv as Russian ships continue shelling the high contested city of Mariupol from offshore.

A senior U.S. defense official Thursday said there are indications that Russia is exploring ways to resupply troops and is considering bringing in reinforcements, but so far there have been no active moves seen to do either. There also are indications that Russia has used a significant number of its precision-guided munitions, particularly its air-launched cruise missiles, and is exploring ways to resupply those weapons, the official said.

Intelligence officials have said Russia’s precision-guided missiles have a failure rate as high as 60%. It’s part of a growing assessment that Russia’s weapons are outdated.

Russia’s claim to being the second most powerful military in the world is in part due to the amount of personnel, but the weapons are fitted with old technology. For example, Russia has the most amount of military tanks in the world, according to Global Fire Power. But those tanks are old, some from the Soviet Union, meaning they can be plagued with issues when on the battlefield.

This issue is further exasperated by the money Russia puts into its military. Russia is estimated to spend $65 billion a year on its military, whereas the United States spent $686 million in 2019. That’s about 11 times more than Russia.

Another point of comparison is the number of fifth-generation fighter jets Russia has. Russia has only 14 whereas the United States has 706.

Russia has made advancements in cyber technology. The Kremlin has used cyber technology in its assault against Ukraine, damaging communications. The White House Monday urged private companies to bolster their cyber defenses, citing evolving intelligence suggesting the Russian government is exploring “options for potential cyberattacks” targeting U.S. critical infrastructure.

This comes as Russia, China and the United States are racing to develop hypersonic missiles, which travel at speeds akin to ballistic missiles but are difficult to shoot down because of their maneuverability.

Hypersonic weapons are defined as anything traveling beyond Mach 5, or five times faster than the speed of sound, about 3,800 mph. Intercontinental ballistic missiles far exceed that threshold but travel in a predictable path, making it possible to intercept them. Hypersonic missiles are harder to track and harder to shoot down. That’s one of the reasons the missiles are so dangerous: They have a higher chance of avoiding those missile defense systems Ukraine has.