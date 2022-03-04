(NewsNation) — Not every wealthy Russian is backing Vladimir Putin. One Russian millionaire who is now based in California is now offering a $1 million bounty for Putin’s arrest.

Alex Konanykhin, a crypto investor and TV personality said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he was offering the bounty to any Russian military officer who arrested Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.

Konanykhin, executive producer of Amazon Prime’s “Unicorn Hunters,” claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution, eliminated free elections and murdered his opponents.

Konanykhin posted a “Wanted: Dead or Alive” poster on Facebook, but claims now that he never asked for Putin to be killed. He wants him captured to face charges.

In a LinkedIn post, Konanykhin claimed his post is getting noticed, and said that if 1,000 people pledge a million dollars each, that would add up to a billion-dollar bounty for Putin. The investor says his original million-dollar offer will come from his personal funds, which shouldn’t be a problem given that Vice News estimates his personal wealth at $300 million.