Single mom surprises her family with a new home

(NewsNation) — Home ownership is the American dream, and one single mother worked three jobs to surprise her family with a home for Christmas.

Missouri teacher Kimaada Ellison wanted to surprise her five kids with a new home after splitting from her partner of 22 years.

But on a teacher’s salary, she couldn’t afford it. So Ellison worked three jobs, two full-time and one part-time, to save up the money for a new home.

“I just wanted to make sure that they had the opportunity to have nice things instead of just always looking and admiring somebody else’s,” Ellison told NewsNation.

Ellison said many people told her she wouldn’t be able to achieve her goals. But she didn’t let that slow her down.

“I believe in you writing your own destiny and doing what is necessary for you to make it to whatever you want to be,” she said.

She also credits those who were supportive, including her realtor and mortgage broker, with helping her purchase a new home.

“It was like a team effort and with them, encouraging me as well as me thinking about my kids and my own personal goals,” she said.

Ellison surprised her kids with the house at Christmas, telling them they were spending the holiday in an Airbnb before revealing it was actually their new home.