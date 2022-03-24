(NewsNation) — Sonia Jackson Myles has focused her 20 years of experience in corporate America on a foundation that teaches the power of sisterhood and self-love.

Jackson Myles discussed the Sister Accord Foundation during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“We are on a mission to have a billion girls and women learn how to love themselves and each other,” Jackson Myles said.

The foundation has three global areas of focus: educating girls and women, enlightening girls and women of the power of sisterhood and eradicating bullying and violence against girls and women.

“We’re socialized to not like ourselves and not like each other,” Jackson Myles said. “And so we have to unravel all of the things that we see that tell us that we’re not good enough that we can do this.”

A lot of people would say the business world is very competitive, and a lot of people would say female relationships can also be very competitive.

“When you are focused on building up yourself, you don’t have time to hate on anyone else,” she said.

Jackson Myles draws on her unique experiences in corporate America to share inspiration and hope.

“We do go farther, faster together,” she said. “Sharing those experiences and having mentors and other women come and share their experiences. We learn from that.”

March is Women’s History Month, highlighting the contributions of women in history.

“Women’s History Month is the time to celebrate that,” she said. “And help girls understand you can do anything that you desire to do to help women understand that you can walk in your destiny and make a difference in this world.”

The Sister Accord Foundation is planning its 24th Tea Party, focused on creating a future where all women have safe spaces, positive role models and the support to develop into tomorrow’s leaders.

The virtual event combines conversations, interviews and workshops centered on empowerment, entrepreneurship and personal safety.

Learn more about the Sister Accord Foundation on its website.

Watch the full interview with Sonia Jackson Myles in the video player at the top of the page.