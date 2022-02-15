RENO, Nevada(NewsNation Now) — A nonprofit ski and snowboarding program in Nevada is teaching kids all about the ins and outs of snow sports— lessons one of its members has taken all the way to this year’s Winter Olympics.

At the nonprofit Sky Tavern Ski, kids have been learning to ski and ride for over 70 years. While there is a cost to the program, no kids are ever turned away, even if their families can’t afford lessons.

It’s the same place Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier David Wise, who will compete for his third gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games this year, learned his craft.

Sky Tavern’s executive director, Bill Henderson, said they are planning a big watch party for Wise this Friday night.

They may not have taught him all the flips and tricks he does, but they did teach Wise “to love snow sports,” Henderson said.

“We’re going to cheer him on to win again” on Friday, Henderson added.

Sky Tavern’s ski program was started back in the ’40s by a schoolteacher who thought it would be a good way to get kids outside.

Back then, Henderson said, it was a normal ski area. But as time went on, it became less viable as a business, and they decided to focus on teaching kids. Then, Sky Tavern became a viable 501 c3.

Parent volunteers help with everything from manning the parking lot and kitchen to organizing the classes. Some are even ski instructors.

“Without them, we’d be nothing,” Henderson said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

More important than even skiing itself, Henderson said what they teach at Sky Tavern are life lessons, such as keeping track of one’s belongings, being on time, self-responsibility and confidence.

“It’s all about growing,” Henderson said. “It’s a hard sport to learn. It takes some dedication and they get faced with a problem and they get to pull it off. And we have a huge success rate.”