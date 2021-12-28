At a glance: 43 killed in Colorado mass shootings

(NewsNation Now) — Colorado has seen several major shootings incidents over the years, including the Columbine school massacre and the Aurora theater tragedy.

On Monday night, five people were killed after a series of shootings in the Denver-area, including one that sent an officer to a hospital.

Despite being the 21st most populous state, Colorado ranks fifth in the U.S. for mass shootings.

There have been a total of seven mass shootings in Colorado where four or more people were killed.

Only California, Florida, Texas, and Washington state have had more shooting incidents but, notably, all four of those states have at least 2 million more residents than Colorado.

An analysis by the Denver Post found that before Monday’s incident, 43 people had been killed in mass shootings and 100 injured since 1993. Many of them have been in the Denver area, including the Columbine shooting in Littleton and the Super King supermarket mass shooting in Boulder earlier this year.

