String of smash-and-grab robberies has retailers on high alert

(NewsNation Now) — Another incident in a string of smash-and-grab robberies has luxury retailers on high alert.

A group of five thieves stole purses from a Nordstrom in the Los Angeles neighborhood shopping center in Canoga Park Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Four of the suspects grabbed high-end handbags as the fifth used “a chemical substance” to debilitate a security guard, according to Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Right now, we have a number of high-value handbags that were stolen from this location,” Hamilton said.

One member of the group wore an orange wig, the AP reported.

“They went straight to the Bottega Veneta boutique and started to smash the glass where they keep the smaller handbags and smaller items,” Nordstrom employee Whitney Sterk said.

The incident Wednesday night is just the most recent in a trend, as thieves have smashed the windows of luxury retailers like Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue in a slew of robberies and attempted burglaries stretching from California to Chicago.

The storefront windows of the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills were smashed during attempted burglaries overnight Sunday.

“Multiple suspects traveling in several vehicles descended on the locations and used a sledgehammer to try to break through front windows,” Beverly Hills police Sgt. Anthony Adams told KTLA.

Police say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a Chicago Neiman Marcus and Louis Vuitton store.

In California, high-end stores in the San Francisco Bay area were hit for jewelry, sunglasses and suitcases among other items.

As holiday shopping ramps up, retailers are now being tasked with protecting their property and their employees.

In Los Angeles, a steel slinky-like barrier with barbed wire was established outside the Grove Mall to keep out intruders.

Security experts say stores have a responsibility to protect customers, and shoppers should never physically intervene.

