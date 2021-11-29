Smash-and-grab robbery crime wave continues

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Thieves from Los Angeles to Minneapolis have been caught on camera smashing through windows and using crowbars to grab whatever they can in seconds, stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods.

A flurry of those incidents have been in the Los Angeles area. A group of five thieves stole purses from a Nordstrom in the Los Angeles neighborhood shopping center in Canoga Park last week. Just a few days before that, the storefront windows of the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills were smashed during a robbery.

Police are now on high alert as holiday shopping ramps up across the country.

In Minnesota, police said a group of 20 to 30 people Friday ran out of a Brunsville Best Buy with stolen goods. Another group of ten to 12 stole high-value items from a Best Buy in Maplewood, Minnesota police said. No arrests have been made yet.

In another incident in Lakewood, California police say eight or nine men entered a Home Depot and stole $400 worth of tools including hammers, crowbars and wrenches.

“They were walking to the front end, and they had the gates closed and they said that they had the sledgehammers ready to hit people who are trying to stop them,” said Luis, a Home Depot employee.

The Los Angeles Sheriffs Department said four people were arrested in connection to that robbery.

In Oakland, police tweeted that they will have additional staffing to address the increase in violent crime. High-end stores in the San Francisco Bay area were hit for jewelry, sunglasses and suitcases among other items.

This comes after a NewsNation affiliate security guard was shot and later died from their injuries while covering the aftermath of a smash-and-grab robbery.

A spokesperson for Best Buy told NewsNation that the company is now campaigning at the federal level to make it harder to resell stolen goods online. They believe that could deter criminals and lower incentives to participate in the smash and grab crimes.