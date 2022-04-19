(NewsNation) — Veterans in St. Louis recently received free home repairs from a group of volunteers, who say it’s their way of saying “thank you” to those who served the country.

The Home Depot Foundation, which invests millions into veteran causes, and Rebuilding Together‘s St. Louis chapter, which helps repair homes for people in need, teamed up on the project, according to NewsNation local affiliate KTVI. On Friday, they repaired veteran Kenneth Young’s home, putting down new floors and painting walls.

“It literally is the most fulfilling day of my career,” said Home Depot employee Chris Wendling. “Not only is it fun, you’re giving back, and you’re giving somebody something that maybe they couldn’t have done on their own or didn’t have the means to do it.”

Young told KTVI that the volunteers helped him “significantly.”

Repairs consisted of work inside and outside the home, KTVI reported.

Elain Powers, of Rebuilding Together St. Louis, said there was yardwork and cleanup involved, and they also worked on railings for the home front steps.

“They’ve got to be angels, sacrificing their time and effort,” Young said.