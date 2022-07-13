Stalled front spreads rain from Virginia to Texas

FILE – A man wears a face mark as he fishes near docked oil drilling platforms, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas. The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, is auctioning vast oil reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude. It’s the first such sale under President Joe Biden and underscores the challenges he faces to reach climate goals that rely on cuts in fossil fuel emissions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — A stalled front will be the major cause of showers and heavy thunderstorms from northeastern Texas to the Carolinas and southern Virginia today.

A tropical rainstorm over the northern Gulf of Mexico will enhance rainfall along part of the upper Gulf Coast and can add to the risk of localized flash flooding.

A cool front will set up spotty showers and thunderstorms from the Great Lakes to parts of the central and northern Appalachians.

Much of the West will have a dry day with a very hot afternoon again. Only spotty, late-day thunderstorms are likely from Arizona and New Mexico to Wyoming. A pocket of heavier showers and gusty thunderstorms is likely over parts of Montana.

While an area of cool air will settle over the Great Lakes, heat will build farther to the southwest over the central and southern Plains.

Other than the area of thunderstorms in the Gulf, the tropics are quiet and expected to remain so for the next few days.