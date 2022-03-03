States add TikTok to social media investigations

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(NewsNation Now) — After several TikTok challenges over the past few months have led to threats, vandalism and even deaths, the Chinese-owned social media platform is coming under investigation.

Several state leaders are now investigating TikTok and whether it has a harmful effect on children. The action comes just day after President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, urged social media companies to include better privacy protections for youth online.

Eight states were already investigating other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram for their youth protection measures, and now TikTok is being placed under the same microscope, looking to see whether it tried to boost engagement at young users’ expense. The examination will also look into whether the company violated consumer protection laws.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement, “As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental well-being.”

TikTok officials say they’ve improved their safety measures for teens, saying, “We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community and appreciate that the state attorneys general are focusing on the safety of young users.”

Last month, TikTok announced plans to beef up the regulation of challenges, hoaxes and content promoting mental health issues in children.