(NewsNation) — U.S. lawmakers from both parties are asking the White House to boost military aid to Ukraine, including sending air defense systems.

Congress just approved a spending bill that rushed $13.6 billion in U.S. military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its neighboring allies.

Though the legislation passed in an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 69 House members voted against it.

Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson was among those who voted against the measure.

“At the most basic level, because it was bundled with the omnibus bill,” Davidson said during an appearance on “Morning in America” on why he voted in the dissent. “So automatically, just on process alone would be enough.”

Davidson joined a number of his colleagues in asking for a separate vote on the aid that’s being slated for Ukraine.

“And unfortunately, it was bundled with a large bill that was published at 2 a.m.,” he said. “And the expectation was that members were just going to line up and vote for something that there’s no way you could read 2,741 pages before the vote was called.”

Davidson says he thinks people broadly want to help Ukraine, but, “We really didn’t have good definition about how we were going to help Ukraine and also how we were going to help NATO.”

“Fundamentally, we should not lose sight of the fact that Ukraine is not a member of NATO,” he said. “And we shouldn’t treat them as if they are. They’re not a member of the European Union.”

According to Davidson, there have been a lot of corruption issues in Ukraine.

“And while that’s not a justification for war by Vladimir Putin, his invasion is clearly unjust,” he said. “There are grains of truth. They do have a neo-Nazi Azov battalion. It’s not necessarily the whole country or the whole culture, but they’re based in Mariupol and they were used really heavily to counter Russia.”

Davidson said, “We really shouldn’t embrace everything that Ukraine’s done even as we support their self-defense and self-determination.”

Rather than running for political cover as the Ukraine war worsens, lawmakers of both parties are pushing the president to act more swiftly and forcefully to stop Putin’s invasion.

“We’re right up to the line now providing support, weapons and massively using our financial system,” Davidson said.

Discussing the role of the United States in Ukraine, Davidson said, “There’s no way to limit this war to just Ukraine if we start engaging in combat.”

“America should stay focused on our interests,” he said. “And we do have an interest in shoring up NATO.”

Republican senators have implored the Biden administration to reverse course and allow the transfer of Poland’s MiG fighter jets to the Ukrainians to fight the Russians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress last weekend that if the U.S. was unwilling to impose a no-fly zone, it should at least send the planes and other air support.

“Send these MiGs,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

The West has imposed financial sanctions and other measures that have crippled the Russian economy and diminished living standards for oligarchs and ordinary citizens alike.

“Vladimir Putin does not lay awake at night wondering about the next election, but he does need support of his population,” Davidson said. “And look, we don’t want to lose that by crushing the individual Russian citizens with, you know, clumsy, awkward sanctions.”

Even though most people would say it’s a worthy cause, people are questioning where exactly the money is coming from that we’re sending to Ukraine.

“This is the hazard,” Davidson said. “We still behave as if we’ve got massive cash surpluses. The reality is we don’t have all the money. I mean, we fall far short of meeting our own financial obligations. We’ve really fallen short over the past stretch of years for what people will even lend us. I mean, we’re essentially adding to the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, the lender of last resort, and that is a big part of driving inflation.”

