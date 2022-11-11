Study offering muscle therapy brings relief to some veterans

(NewsNation) — From PTSD to brutal physical pain, a new study offering free muscle therapy treatment in Chicago is bringing relief to some military veterans.

GhFit Lab, partnered with UI Health through the University of Illinois Chicago research program, is recruiting veterans to see just how effective a specialized muscle therapy program is at eliminating the deepest pain.

“It got me up off the couch,” Vietnam veteran Robert Poole said. “I laid down on the couch every day and not because I was lazy but because it hurt to sit up. Now I sit up all the time.”

The low-impact muscle therapy developed by Greg Hachaj, the owner of GhFit Lab, isn’t “no pain, no gain,” but rather mind over muscle.

“When the muscle is engaged in a shorter range, the contractions create energy and new blood flow. And that’s what I think is one of the best medicines for the body to heal better,” Hachaj said.

The program is working to rehabilitate wounded veterans by using gentle strengthening to improve veterans’ quality of life.

“Having a strong body, you have to have a strong mind,” said Dr. Enrico Benedetti, the head of surgery at UI Health and a patient who is receiving the therapy himself.

“When I do my training — which I still do — I rarely sweat,” Benedetti said. “But then I feel stronger and relaxed.”

Early studies of the treatment show a significant reduction in PTSD symptoms.

“I’m going to do this the rest of my life, being the happiest person on the planet,” Hachaj said. “Whatever you do, you see amazing differences in changes in people’s life.”

They intend to expand the program to assist more veterans in being healed of their emotional and physical battle scars.

For more information about the program, or if you are interested in participating in the program, you can call 312-285-9653 or email Ilaria Smith, VA study coordinator at the University of Illinois Chicago, at isanti@uic.com