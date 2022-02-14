Super Bowl trip comes with minimum $75K bonus payout

(NewsNation Now) — Given that the median wage for NFL players is $860,000 per year, and we hear constantly about players netting figures like $20 million for one 17-game season, $75,000 might seem like a paltry sum.

Does the fact that the bonus for winning the game is $150,000 change your mind any? Now we’re into six figures. That should be enough to get anyone’s attention.

Now imagine you were playing a game and you found out that was the bonus for winning? Or, to put it in more real-world terms, imagine you were shooting pool for a $150 prize. You’d take game a lot more seriously, right? The $150K is enough to get the attention of a lot of the players, although none of them would admit it’s part of the motivation.

Players who were injured during the regular season and didn’t play in the Super Bowl will still get a bonus, but it will decrease based on how many games they missed.

Add in the fact that many players have contract bonuses built in for reaching and/or winning the Super Bowl and you’ll understand why there’s a financial motivation beyond simple love of the game behind the tough play.