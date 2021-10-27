LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Pandemic-related supply chain issues continue to rattle businesses nationwide — they’ve left essentials, like food, in short supply and are now impacting the medical industry.

There is a greater need for medical supplies,. Specifically, walkers, wheelchairs, crutches and canes are all in extremely low supply at hospitals and clinics across the nation.

Doctors say their supply is lower than ever before and fear their hospitals will run out of these items in the next few months.

It’s a major issue because historically, November and December are when the most significant number of elective surgeries happen. Also, people are getting new injuries from winter sports.

At this point, manufacturers aren’t sharing when they’ll be able to resupply hospitals and clinics.

“What a tragedy it would be if our health care providers didn’t have equipment for a child who didn’t have crutches or a walker for a child who needed to get around. And we are not there yet, but we are close to being at the point where they just won’t have the equipment they need,” said Dr. Joey Kamerath with Intermountain Healthcare.

The shortage has led states like Utah to launch equipment drives. In addition, health officials are urging the public to check their homes for unused metal crutches, wheelchairs, walkers and canes and donate them.

