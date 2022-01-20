Supply chain shortage threatens cookie season

(NewsNation Now) — Are you craving your yearly supply of Thin Mints? Will you just not make it another month without a box of Lemonades? Well, the satisfaction of your craving might just depend on the supply chain problems that have bedeviled every other consumer enterprise.

Lidia Soto-Harmon, CEO of the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital, joined “Morning in America” to discuss this year’s cookie sale. She started by reassuring host Adrienne Bankert that the traditional outdoor cookie sale we’re all accustomed to seeing in front of retail stores is alive and well, albeit with COVID-19 precautions such as masking in place.

Last year forced the creation of digital channels to get word about Girl Scout cookies out to the public, and Soto-Harmon said those would continue and expand this year.

When questioned about any shortages of cookies, Soto-Harmon said, “Please do not worry about that. Our bakers are baking more and more cookies. It is our intention to fulfill the demand for Girl Scout cookies across the country.”

When asked about this year’s new cookie addition, Adventurefuls, described as “Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt,” Soto-Harmon acknowledged that there had been supply chain issues, but said that they had a baker working overtime to catch up to demand. She said it’s a good chance to teach the scouts about real-world issues in supply and demand.

She said Adventurefuls might not be available at all booths, but they will be available for online order. Ask your local Girl Scouts for their online store information.

There’s even a Girl Scout cookies app that will tell you where the closest cookie booth is if you’re out and about and are seized with a craving for Peanut Butter Patties.

The social aspect of the cookie sale is just as important as the fund-raising and business instruction for the scouts. This year has been excellent, Soto-Harmon said, with the girls able to reconnect in person after only seeing one another on video for so long.

Of course, everyone has their favorite Girl Scout cookies, and there are geographic favorites just as with most things. NewsNation’s Nick Smith reported that every year, there are more Girl Scout cookies sold than the Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Milano brands combined.

It will come as no surprise to most that in 24 states (almost half the country for those of you good at math), Thin Mints came in as the top cookie choice. Those are followed by Samoas and Tagalongs. Vermont and Wyoming, known for their independent spirits, prefer Do-Si-Dos.

If you don’t recognize some of those cookie names, bear in mind that depending on the bakery producing them, different cookies may have different names.