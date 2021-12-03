Teen Facetimes Super Bowl champs after accidental text

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — We’ve all accidentally sent a text to the wrong number before and had an awkward (or occasionally creepy) exchange with someone we didn’t intend to contact. For a high school basketball player in Michigan, a wrong-number text turned into an epic group chat none of the team will ever forget.

Somehow, Vinny Tartaglia added the number for Sean Murphy-Bunting, Michigan native and cornerback for the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After some initial dubiousness on the part of Vinny and the other team members, Murphy-Bunting turned on Facetime and Leonard Fournette proceeded to take the starstruck teens on a tour of the team locker room.

Along the way, they got to meet Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Richard Sherman and even chat with the G.O.A.T. himself, Tom Brady. When one of the players realized he was meeting Brady, he grabbed his replica Michigan Brady jersey to show his true fandom. Brady was suitably impressed.

The boys were all tremendously impressed and grateful, and no doubt the pros enjoyed having a moment away from drills, films and strategy sessions to connect with the young fans who buy their jerseys and watch their games.