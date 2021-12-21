CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A 15-year-old Minnesota teen is being hailed a hero after her quick thinking led to a life-saving act at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Sydney Raley was working at a McDonald’s in Eden Prairie, a few miles south of Minneapolis, when she saved a customer who was choking on a chicken nugget, the teen jumped through the window, pulled the woman from the car and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Raley told NewsNation she learned the Heimlich maneuver when she took a Red Cross babysitting class when she was 11.

“It was just kind of instinct when it happened again; I kind of always prepared for a moment like this. I never thought I’d have to do it,” she said.

Raley said she never expected her story to get so much attention, but she appreciates all of the support she’s received.