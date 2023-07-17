Teen prodigy hosts news program on YouTube at 14

(NewsNation) — Defying norms, Wyatt Sharpe is spending his summer covering major national stories and interviewing public figures, including Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Apple co-founder CEO Steve Wozniak.

When he’s not producing his YouTube show, The Wyatt Sharpe Show, Sharpe mingles with the likes of U.S. Sen. Nancy Pelosi and NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield and Leland Vittert.

Sharpe’s journey started amid the pandemic. Inspired by news interviews, he personally reached out to individuals and invited them to join him in engaging in Zoom conversations. Ultimately, he decided to publish the conversations, providing a platform for others to benefit from.

“It’s gotten bigger from there. I’ve gotten to talk with a lot of people. Certainly, it’s a lot of fun, he told NewsNation’s “Morning in America.” “It’s not necessarily the only focus point of what I do, but certainly like I’ve gotten requests from teachers to speak in classrooms before. So, I like the idea that it’s helping young people get more engaged as well.”

Among the interviews he’s done, Sharpe said one of his most memorable highlights was his interview with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It was during the Canadian election campaigns, and he was very much known as the front runner during the campaign, everyone was wanting to talk with him, so getting about a 15-minute interview with him was certainly exciting,” he explained.

Sharpe said he eagerly anticipated collaborating with the candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

“I’ve spoken with some of the candidates who are running for president, and hopefully, I’ll speak with some of the other candidates coming up as well,” he said.