Jack Scampini was one of the estimated 50,000 people in attendance at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park in Houston. As a timer clicked down to the start of Scott’s performance, the crowd pushed forward.
Videos and pictures in this story are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.
“There were three sections of the stage. I was in the first one near the back, and I thought it’d be pretty calm, as it was pretty open before Travis came out,” Jack said. “But as soon as just Travis came out, everyone started pushing forward and were making mosh pits and it was just chaos.”
Jack said the chaos continued throughout Scott’s set. Jack and his friends tried to jump over a barricade to escape the surge of concertgoers running toward the stage.
“People were getting choked. I was getting choked,” Jack said. “I couldn’t breathe for a good two minutes. I had to throw someone’s arm off of me because he was trying to get his girlfriend out, because she was just getting, everyone was pouncing on her.”
Jack said he feared for his life saying he couldn’t breathe “for a good two minutes.”
“It just wasn’t necessary,” Jack said. “And there was no reason for that.”
Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to the deaths and injuries.
The dead, according to friends and family members, included a 14-year-old high school student, a 16-year-old girl who loved dancing and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton. The youngest was 14, the oldest 27.