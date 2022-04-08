Teen who lost truck to tornado given new wheels

(NewsNation) — The footage played out all across America of a teenage driver whose pickup truck was picked up and tossed around like a toddler with a Hot Wheels by the fury of a tornado.

In a truly transfixing bit of video, the truck driven by Riley Leon, 16, just outside Austin, Texas, can be seen flipped on its side and spun wildly before being flipped back onto its wheels. Miraculously, Leon, who was on the way to a job interview, managed to drive away. However, his truck was later declared totaled.

Now, however, Chevrolet Motors and a Fort Worth, Texas, Chevy dealer have teamed up to provide Leon with a new truck. Along with the truck came a check for $15,000. In a statement, Chevrolet said, “We are thankful that Riley’s safe, and commend his driving skills.” Surely the video is a great product endorsement for Chevy’s trucks.

Oh, and for anyone wondering, he got the job.