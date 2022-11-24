How many calories do you consume on Thanksgiving?

(NewsNation) — The average person will eat around 3,000 calories for Thanksgiving dinner a Calorie Contol Council report found, despite the FDA’s recommended daily calorie count for a healthy diet ranging from 2,200 to 2,800.

NewsNation’s Nick Smith broke down just how many calories the average American eats at Thanksgiving dinner and how many calories your favorite item may carry.

Average Thanksgiving foods include turkey, crescent rolls, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole and green beans.

The calories might not look like much on their own, but together, a serving of all these items comes out to be 1,730 calories. That’s not even including dessert or a second plate of food.

One piece of apple pie a la mode and a piece of pumpkin pie with Cool Whip tacks on another 900 calories and 43 grams of fat.

In addition, this does not even include any drinks like wine, beer or soda, putting the average American’s Thanksgiving calorie total north of 3,000 calories.

A full list of food items and their calorie count per serving can be found on the Calorie Control Council website.