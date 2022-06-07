Think Tank: How police, community can work together

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has launched a new series called “Think Tank,” where we focus on important topics to you and have your questions answered by experts.

On Tuesday, retired Sgt. Rich Deickmann from Middleton Township Police and Lt. Eric Strong from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department joined “Morning in America’s” police “Think Tank” to answer questions on police criticism, reform and how the community and law enforcement can work together.

Public criticism of law enforcement response to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has raised a lot of questions regarding accountability and action from local police departments in high-pressure situations.

Deickmann and Strong discuss justification of criticism, knowing all the facts before formulating an opinion and how law enforcement can work together with community to create a more efficient response. Also, they discuss how to better equip and train all officers — regardless of position status — in high-pressure situations.