TikTok mental disorder trend raising concerns

(NewsNation Now) — A new trend on the social networking app TikTok is leading some teens to believe they have a serious but very rare mental disorder.

Essentially, these videos hashtag the name of a rare disorder and bullet-point a list of symptoms that could potentially go along with that mental illness.

For example: #disassociatedpersonalitydisorder

Here are some quotes that were directly taken from a TikTok video:

Constant thoughts question your own and other motives starting fights to test of someone really cares.

Having days where you are able to have fun by yourself and then struggling to find happiness.

Other videos feature teens switching from one personality disorder to another.

These videos, experts say, act to normalize very rare conditions.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, borderline personality disorder is extremely rare, affecting only about 1.4% of U.S. adults.

Disassociated disorder — formally known as multiple personality disorder — is even more rare, affecting less than 1% of the population.

These videos are being viewed hundreds of millions of times, drawing concerns from clinical psychologists.

“I am quite worried about it,” Dr. John Duffy said during an appearance on “Morning in America.” “I don’t work with many kids who haven’t fallen into this trap with one disorder or another.”

Duffy says we have to keep in mind that kids are very suggestible.

“Kids will find ways to identify,” Duffy said of the diagnostic criteria, “until they really believe they embody that disorder.”

Most kids in a high school psychology class will hear something about these disorders. But social media has become very pervasive. Hearing about it over and over again can make the information seem like it’s much more real.

“It really is a matter of volume,” Duffy said. “And this becomes part of just the culture … the way you think. It’s really dangerous for kids.”

Young people are attracted to social media, especially when they are looking for some sense of identity, some sense of belonging.

Most of the social media platforms strive to form some sort of community, but especially TikTok, according to Duff. TikTok is laid out particularly well for the creation of groups.

“This is a terrible place for kids to find their identity, Duffy said.

Duffy recommends parents keep an open line of communication with their kids, not just about TikTok and other social media, but about mental illness, as well.