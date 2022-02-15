Translator on why he is staying in Ukraine despite Russian threat

(NewsNation Now) — Despite the U.S. urging Americans to leave Ukraine amid what could be an imminent invasion by Russia, some have stayed behind.

Translator Taras Petro arrived in Ukraine about a month ago for work from Detroit. Petro was supposed to go back to the U.S. but he told “Morning in America” he is staying behind for work and to be with family.

“No, I do have several ones [loved ones] here,” Petro said. “That’s one of the reasons why I stayed. Another reason is I’d like to weather the storm and see if he is going to proceed.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday urged state officials, politicians and business leaders who have recently left the country to return to Ukraine within 24 hours to show unity with the nation amid fears of an impending Russian invasion.

“It is your direct duty in such a situation to be with us, with the Ukrainian people. I suggest that you return to your homeland within 24 hours and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian army, our diplomacy, and our people,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Petro said life has changed since the threat of Russian invasion.

“The east of Ukraine is a little more tense, but in the west of Ukraine, everybody’s on business as usual. But in the back of their minds. They are a little worried,” Petro said in part on “Morning in America.” “Yesterday, the power went out 48 hours before he was Putin was supposed to invade. So everybody thought that that was the beginning of some sort of infrastructure damage. Because when you go into occupy, obviously you want to destroy communications. And one of the ways to do that is to cut the power.”

On Tuesday, Russia said that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.