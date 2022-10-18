Trapped Boy Scout troop rescued from New Mexico flash flood

(NewsNation) — New Mexico State Police earlier this month rescued a Boy Scout troop that became trapped in the Gila National Forest due to flash flood waters, NewsNation affiliate KRQE reports.

Weather conditions and the scouts’ location caused the rescue operation to take about 17 hours, police said.

In total, officers rescued 16 children and nine adults, according to KRQE. There wasn’t a safe landing spot for the police helicopter as the river waters rose, so crews hoisted the children up using a harness.

The troop was flown to the Gila Cliff Dwellings Visitor Center and reunited with their families.

Police reminded the public to check weather conditions before going into the wilderness and to travel with a way to communicate in case of an emergency.