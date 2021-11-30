Travel Deal Tuesday a day discounts, expert says

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday comes Travel Deal Tuesday, a day of deals and discounts for travelers.

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, joined “Morning in America” to share how you can find the best travel deals.

“On Travel Deal Tuesday you’re planning ahead for future travel,” Kaufman said. “According to Hopper, they have gotten more deals today than they’ve had with Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.”

Kaufman says deals range from rental cars to airline tickets. She says hotels and airline companies have teamed up with bucket list destinations to offer destination-specific deals.

She encouraged travelers to download the Hopper app for an additional $30 off fares.

“You can find deals on all kinds of travel. What they do is they see the historic data based on what happened on these days in past years so they’re able to pull up fantastic deals,” Kaufman said. “It’s a wonderful way to stretch your travel dollar.”