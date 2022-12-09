Trevor Reed family spokesman reacts to Griner’s release

(NewsNation) — Brittney Griner’s release came a little more than seven months after U.S. Marine Corps veteran Trevor Reed was freed in a prisoner swap. Reed spent nearly 1,000 days in Russian custody.

Jonathan Franks, a spokesman for Reed’s family, said every family deals differently with its members being unlawfully detained abroad, but part of it is engaging with government officials and sitting for interviews.

Franks complimented the WNBA star’s spouse, Cherelle Griner, and credited her advocacy for getting her wife home.

“I think Cherelle’s advocacy was extremely effective. I think, particularly, her use of media to get the government to do stuff. And I’m just so happy for them right now,” Franks said.