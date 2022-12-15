(NewsNation) — The Transportation Security Administration’s shift to more gender-neutral screening standards is set to begin in January.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in March of this year that the TSA was moving swiftly to implement “more secure and efficient screening processes that are gender neutral, as well as technological updates that will enhance security and make TSA PreCheck enrollment more inclusive.”

From the FY22 Omnibus Appropriations, TSA received $18.6 million in funding to develop, test and deploy algorithm updates to Advanced Imagine Technology units in airport checkpoints nationwide. This replaces the current, gender-based AIT system with new, more accurate technology, the TSA said in a news release.

WCAX reports that this new screening technology will start being used in January.

“In coordination with our private sector technology partner has developed a new algorithm for advanced imaging technology scanners that eliminates the need for the Transportation Security Officer to determine a passenger’s gender and will improve the number of false alarms,” TSA said in a statement to NewsNation.