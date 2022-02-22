You can call it “Twosday”: Feb. 22, 2022 — or 2/22/22 — falls on a Tuesday. (Credit: KLAS)

(NewsNation Now) — Happy Tuesday — or should we say “Twosday?”

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 — or 2/22/22, also known as a palindrome day. That means the date can be read the same way backward and forward.

Coincidentally, in 2021, there were 22 palindrome dates, including Jan. 20, which was the first inauguration day to become a palindrome.

Astrologers say this palindrome date marks the first time that the U.S. will experience its first Pluto return.

The dwart planet, which astrologers say is associated with transformation and power, will come back to the position that it was in on July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was signed and ratified.

A Pluto return has often been correlated with a rise of power and fall of empires, according to the Independent. Astrologers the Independent talked to suggested people relinquish control over what they cannot change to prepare for the United States’ Pluto return.

Numerologists also see special significance in 2022’s first palindrome date: They say the number 2 is a special one, that marks connections.

That means it’s likely going to be a big day for weddings. To help palindrome-enthused couples out, California is hosting a collective wedding ceremony at its state Capitol building in Sacramento. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. and conclude at 2:22 p.m.