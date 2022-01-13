(NewsNation Now) — Kelee Ringo is celebrating Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship win. However, while victorious on the field, the University of Georgia defensive back’s family is still fighting a tough battle off it.

The UGA community is helping their fellow Bulldog’s mother through one of life’s most difficult moments.

Tralee Hale moved across the country to Athens, Georgia, to support Ringo’s college career. However, as her son was settling into college life, Hale was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2020.

When cancer came calling, they were in a dogfight, but it wasn’t one they were in alone; the Bulldogs decided to fight alongside her. From harsh chemo treatments to successful ones, the Bulldogs provided Hale with an avenue filled with hope and healing, and for others, it’s a way to receive early detection screenings.

“I am so happy to announce that I am on what I’m considering the home stretch. My cancer journey has been filled with chemo, followed by surgery, followed by complications, back on chemo, and I am on my last couple months. I’m so excited for all of this to be over and as to continue with and be able to focus on football 100%,” Hale said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” Thursday.

Hale said faith and knowing that there is a higher purpose got her family through this journey. She’s using her son’s championship as inspiration not to give up, help others and beat cancer — it’s given so much momentum to push through and continue this fight.

“I originally began documenting my story because I’ve got to tell someone. Even if it’s put together in another couple years, I just want to be able to tell my story and put out there because women don’t realize that it can happen to them,” Hale explained. “I was in complete denial, and I received my diagnosis, and it’s just been, honestly faith and knowing that there’s a larger purpose for my story.”

Hale has become an advocate, urging women to get mammograms along with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer Organization.

“I’m so thankful to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer, again, who raises money for the community there locally in Athens, and it provides mammograms, education for women who are unable to or may not be able to receive those services,” Hale said

“We have only known Tralee for a short time but she has become very dear to Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer. Her passion for helping others and for raising money to help rid the world of this horrible disease is amazing. Her attitude and dedication to the cause are nothing short of incredible,” the Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer said in a statement to NewsNation.

All of this underdog story is about more than just the fight; it’s also about family — the kind you’re related to and the kind you discover along the way.

“It’s given me so much momentum to push through, continue this fight, whatever it is that I have to do to get through this to continue to see my son on the field and to continue to be great. It’s what I’m going to do,” Hale said.