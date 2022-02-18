NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Fears of a new war in Europe are rising as President Joe Biden warns that Russia could invade Ukraine within days.

Ukrainian Americans rallied outside United Nations Headquarters in New York City Thursday, uneasy about how things are progressing in their homeland.

While many have fled Ukraine, some still have family and friends in the country, and they are concerned.

“We have been dealing with Russian aggression for many, many years,” said Oksana Kulinich, familiar with Ukraine unrest.

“Our parents fled Ukraine when the Russian communists were coming in, and people were disappearing at night, and they were being taken away to Siberia; my uncle was one of them,” she explained.

Dmytro Kovalenko can relate. During the annexation of Crimea in 2014, he fled to the U.S. on a one-way ticket after he and his friends were caught aiding the Ukrainian army with food and supplies.

“Russians found out about it and they attacked me in my city after a few weeks, and then they beat me really hard,” Kovalenko recalled. “They got into the hospital; after that, I didn’t feel safe there anymore, and I had to leave Ukraine.”

Both Kulinich and Kovalenko still have family in Ukraine. They’ve been in touch, but there’s uncertainty on both sides of the line.

“Our family, we’re very worried for them. Our family is very afraid,” Oksana said.

Kovalenko said he’d asked his mother what her plan would be if Russia invades and recommends she leaves.

“I recommend her to get all her documents and savings to keep it in one bag so she can depart at any time,” he said.

“We just want peace for Ukraine; that’s what the Ukrainians want,” Kulinich said.

Dmytro said he think Ukraine has already proven it wants to be a part of the European Union, NATO and to embrace western values and to share those values. He said all they need now is support.

There is support not just in New York City; a similar rally was held in Detroit earlier this week. A larger protest is scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.