Understanding China and Taiwan’s relationship amid rising tensions

As President Joe Biden returns to the U.S., tensions remain in Asia.

Separated by the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan sits roughly 100 miles southeast of China. Although war is not imminent, Taiwan is preparing a resistance in the event China carries out an invasion.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has escalated tension in Taiwan. However, the U.S. has backed Taiwan, as the government does not see the island as a part of China. On Monday, Biden announced that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which has governed U.S. relations with the island, does not require the U.S. to step in militarily to defend Taiwan if China invades, but makes it an American policy to ensure Taiwan has the resources to defend itself and to prevent any unilateral change of status in Taiwan by Beijing.

At the end of World War II, Japan surrendered the island to the republic of China. In the past 30 years, Taiwan has seen a massive identity shift.

In the early 1990s, less than 20% of people on the island identified as exclusively Taiwanese. Most civilians saw themselves as partly Chinese.

By 2021, less than a third of people identified themselves as both Chinese and Taiwanese. The other two-thirds of Taiwan’s population describes themselves as exclusively Taiwanese.