CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — With the holiday season upon us, UPS announced that it’s hiring 100,000 new employees this month to fill jobs all across the company.

Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of “The Balance,” joined Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America” to talk about the hiring blitz. She said, “It really shows how difficult it is for companies to find workers in the run-up to the holiday season.”

Even with rising inflation, Myers said, consumer spending continues to increase every month. This leads to increased demand for companies that deliver all those things bought online.

UPS is offering a $2,000 hiring bonus and the minimum starting pay is $23/hour, but most jobs do require significant training and truck drivers need commercial licenses. Myers said the pay/bonus package is both an effort to poach workers from other companies and to get potential employees to come “off the sidelines” and back into the working world.

While things like commercial driver’s licenses are the law, UPS is trying to lower the bar on some other jobs to make them accessible to a greater number of applicants.

Myers did specify that a lot of the hiring going on right now throughout the working world is for seasonal work. However, she notes that there were already a lot of permanent positions open before the holiday hiring began, so those will still be available, and job seekers are still in the driver’s seat when it comes to picking where they want to work.