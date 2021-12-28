(NewsNation Now) — Mark James founded a mentoring program that teaches young men the skills that will empower and sustain them throughout life.

His program is called “Nu Nation of Men.”

In early December, he and his program were awarded USA Today’s Humankind Viewers Choice Award.

Each Humankind Award recognizes and celebrates an everyday person who is making a difference in their community.

“In my community, I saw some needs for young men,” James said during an appearance on “Morning in America”. “And I kind of sympathize with that, because I saw myself in some of these young men.”

“Nu Nation of Men” teaches kids about social skills, anger management, conflict resolution, hygiene, nutrition, accountability and recreation.

“I just tried to focus on life skills,” he said.

James is a Corrections Deputy at Florida Sheriff’s Office. He’s also a youth football coach in addition to being a mentor. James grew to know of the importance of having such a program in the community.

“I had some mentors growing up in my life,” James said. “So I started this program just to give them a little bit of what I had.”

James has seen similar programs shut down and as a result, he has seen kids turn to the streets.

“A lot of the kids start doing things that they shouldn’t be doing,” he said. “So if I can have a hand in helping keep these kids away from the streets, that is my primary goal.”

James’ 17-year-old son Zahki is a mentor in the “Nu Nation of Men” program. From an early age, he saw how his dad had a positive impact on, not just him, but on others too.

“It’s a great feeling seeing kids smile,” Zahki said of being a mentor. “You can show a positive impact by showing them the right way.”

The USA Today Best of Humankind Awards honor everyday people who have showcased the highest level of kindness, compassion, and perseverance, according to its website.

USA Today received over 650 nominations from across the U.S. 72,000 votes were cast to determine the winners.

Winners received $1,000, with the person nominating them receiving $250.

You can watch James’ Best of Humankind nominee video submission here.

Watch the full interview with Mark James and his son Zahki in the video player above.