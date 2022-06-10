Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(NewsNation) — The scene outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 was chaotic, with helicopters overhead, sirens blaring, parents massing and urging police to storm the building … and police waiting to take action.

That last, the failure to act immediately, has drawn criticism and condemnation from both the public and from some within the law enforcement community. The concept of police waiting outside while a gunman massacred children and teachers is one that’s difficult for many to process in the cold light of reason.

Now, in an exclusive interview with the Texas Tribune, Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo is answering the criticism and casting some light on why he and his officers waited to enter the school and break into the classroom where the shooting was going on.

Arredondo claimed the classroom door was locked and was reinforced with a steel doorjamb. He told the Tribune, “I didn’t issue any orders. I called for assistance and asked for an extraction tool to open the door.”

Javier Cazares, father of shooting victim Jacklyn Cazares, said, “They were there without proper equipment,I saw. 15-20 minutes later came with their shields. Like, that should have been in their cars, you know, going in, not waiting 30-45 minutes to get in.”

During the wait, which stretched for more than an hour, police and families could hear gunfire from inside the building, and knew the situation was dire.

The New York Times reports that Arredondo knew everyone inside the classrooms was dead, and that a police officer’s wife, a teacher, had been shot. Still, Arredondo held back waiting for gear, a sniper and keys.

Arredondo continued, “Each time I tried a key, I was just praying,” claiming he tried dozens of keys, all of which failed to work. He also told the Tribune he purposely left his police and campus radios behind in his car because they would slow him down and frequently didn’t work in the school buildings.

Arredondo’s attorney has said the chief would like to work with the Texas Rangers’ investigation into the shooting, but he wants to see the comments he has on record first because it’s difficult to keep the story straight.